0 Who was Albert Wong? 4 things to know

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Albert Wong, 36, was a former Army rifleman who authorities said killed three hostages Friday at The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville. Wong, who also killed himself, had slipped into a going-away party for some Pathway employees Friday.

KIlled Friday were Christine Loeber, 48; the executive director of the Pathway Program; Dr. Jen Golick, 42; a therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, 29, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Here are four things to know about Wong.

Overseas service: Wong served in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012, according to Department of Defense records. Wong served in the infantry during three years of active duty in the Army. His service in the Army ran from May 2010 through August 2013.

Decorated veteran: According to Department of Defense records, Wong was awarded four medals, including an Afghanistan campaign medal with two campaign stars. He also was awarded an expert marksmanship badge for a rifle.

Therapy patient: Wong, from Sacramento, was a former member of the Pathway Home program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville, KGO reported.

Expelled from program: While investigators have yet to determine a motive, a relative of one of the victims said Wong was recently dismissed from the therapy program, which was geared for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder. Bob Golick, the father-in-law of Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, said she had recently expelled Wong from the program, CBS News reported.

