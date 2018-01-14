Winner, winner: Braves buying Phillies Chick-fil-A dinners after losing playoff bet

0

The Philadelphia Eagles were not the only winners Saturday.

Thanks to the Eagles’ 15-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional round, their baseball counterparts are getting free meals.

The Atlanta Braves will be sending the Philadelphia Phillies sandwiches from Chick-fil-A to pay off a bet, WPVI reported.

The Phillies initiated the bet, tweeting at the Braves about a friendly wager:

The Braves were more than happy to accept the challenge and even set the terms:

You know we stand #InBrotherhood! If the Eagles win, we’ll hook you up with an ATL classic, @ChickFilA... BUT if (when) the @AtlantaFalcons win (which is happening), then you have to hook us up with something from Philly. Deal? pic.twitter.com/vxNtnEG47j — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 12, 2018

When the Eagles held on to defeat the Falcons, it gave new meaning to the phrase, “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.” It guaranteed a nice meal for the Phillies, even if they are sandwiches and not full-blown meals. But no meals today, since Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. However, the Phillies did send an address so the Braves would know where to mail the food.

FYI, our address is:



ATTN: #AtPhillies

Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148



😎 https://t.co/IWPC6wcQGQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 14, 2018

