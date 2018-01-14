  • Winner, winner: Braves buying Phillies Chick-fil-A dinners after losing playoff bet

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Philadelphia Eagles were not the only winners Saturday.

    Thanks to the Eagles’ 15-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional round, their baseball counterparts are getting free meals. 

    The Atlanta Braves will be sending the Philadelphia Phillies sandwiches from Chick-fil-A to pay off a bet, WPVI reported.

    The Phillies initiated the bet, tweeting at the Braves about a friendly wager:

    The Braves were more than happy to accept the challenge and even set the terms: 

     

    When the Eagles held on to defeat the Falcons, it gave new meaning to the phrase, “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.” It guaranteed a nice meal for the Phillies, even if they are sandwiches and not full-blown meals. But no meals today, since Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. However, the Phillies did send an address so the Braves would know where to mail the food.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories