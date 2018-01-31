Woman accused of driving drunk with baby, 3 children

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A Springfield, Ohio, woman was arrested and ordered into court after authorities alleged she drove while intoxicated and crashed with a baby and three children in her vehicle.
Ashley L. Waldron, 24, pleaded not guilty in Clark County Municipal Court on Monday to charges that include operating a vehicle while intoxicated, having an open container and four counts of child endangering.
An officer was dispatched to Evergreen Drive in German Township on Friday, Jan. 26. A car was backed into a tree and stuck in a yard, according to court records. The officer allegedly saw a Bud Ice beer can on the floor of the car and a half-empty bottle of brandy underneath it, court records say.
Waldron allegedly had difficulty keeping her balance, the report says, and the officer conducted a field sobriety test. A blood alcohol test was also administered and Waldron allegedly was found over the legal limit.
Four children ranging in age from 7 months to 17 years old were in the car when the alleged incident occurred, court records say.
