Woman charged with Christmas pedestrian death, accused of dragging victim with car

WORCESTER, Mass. - A woman charged with dragging a man to his death with her SUV early Christmas morning during a drug deal has been held on $35,000 bail.

Susan Dixon pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday to charges including motor vehicle homicide in connection with the Monday death of 33-year-old Felix Bonilla at a Worcester gas station parking lot.

Police say the 58-year-old Dixon and the victim were engaged in a drug deal when he reached into her vehicle to give her something and she suddenly drove away with Bonilla half inside. Her severely damaged vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away. She was arrested at home.

Bonilla suffered neck, chest and abdomen injuries and died at a hospital.

Dixon told police she was not the driver of the SUV.

According to court paperwork obtained by Boston 25 News, this is the fourth time Dixon has been accused of dragging someone in the very same parking lot over drug deals.

In September 2016, Dixon was involved in a similar incident. In that case, police say Dixon was in her car in the BP gas station parking lot speaking with a woman when she abruptly took off, with the woman still holding onto the driver's side window. The woman eventually fell off of the car into the middle of the street. She was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle, collapsed lung and brain bleeding.

