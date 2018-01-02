  • Woman fends off large owl during attack on two dogs

    By: Wendy Corona, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Gerogia - A Georgia woman is warning others to stay alert after she said a large owl attacked her and her two dogs.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It happened at a home in Cobb County in metro Atlanta last weekend.

    The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the scary encounter happened after she let her two dachshunds outside. She said a large owl swooped in and attacked one of the dogs. 

    The woman said the owl was several feet tall and had a large wingspan.

    When she tried to protect her dog, she said the bird attacked her

    Owls are typically a solitary and nocturnal bird of prey that range in size from small to

    Owls identified in Georgia include the great horned owl, the barn owl, the barred owl and the true owl, according to National Geographic.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories