Woman gets $284 billion electric bill

A utility accidentally charged a woman $284 billion for her electric bill.
Because of an error with the placement of a decimal, Mary Horomanski’s $284.46 electric bill was $284 billion, according to the Erie Times-News.
“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told the Times-News. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”
Penelec said the bill was an error and corrected it.
“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Mark Durbin, a spokesman for the utility told the Times-News. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”
Erie woman receives $284 billion electric bill https://t.co/KCgmxyN4ad— GoErie (@GoErie) December 25, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}