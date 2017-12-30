  • Woman pays for stranger's birthday cake in memory of her daughter

    By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

    Updated:

    A mother who lost her 9-month-old daughter in 2008 when a TV fell during a move and killed her has inspired people on the internet by paying for a stranger’s birthday cake.

    >> Read more trending news 

    McKenna Jodell Fox’s death occurred when her mother, Ashley Fox, was disconnecting a TV during a family move, KTVK reported at the time. The TV fell forward and the baby girl did not survive her injuries.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    Years later, Fox has brought people to tears with her act of kindness toward a stranger. She bought 11-year-old Madison Jauregui’s birthday cake and left a note explaining why:

    Dear Birthday Girl Family,

    In honor of my daughter’s 10th birthday I have chosen your birthday cake to pay for. Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own. Today is her big double digit birthday. Please enjoy your day.

    McKenna’s mom

    The act of kindness left the Jauregui family speechless.
    Madison’s brother Kyle shared the note and the story of the act of kindness on Twitter.

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories