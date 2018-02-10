0 Woman shot to death after 2 men on bikes encircle her car at Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A 30-year-old woman is dead after being shot in an attempted carjacking in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting occurred outside a Valero at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night as the woman waited inside a BMW.

Authorities identified the victim as Kiesha Price.

Surveillance footage from cameras outside the gas station shows the struggle leading up to Price’s death at the hands of two young men.

Price sat alone in the passenger seat of the BMW as her boyfriend and his uncle entered the gas station.

Two suspects rode up to the car on BMX bicycles, then entered the vehicle through both the driver and passenger sides.

Police believe the suspects were attempting to hijack the car, but Price resisted.

One of the suspects fired a bullet into the victim, who did not survive.

Both suspects fled the scene without the vehicle. An anonymous witness told police that he only heard one gunshot.

“I only heard one -- that’s all it takes for me to know I don’t need to be around,” the witness told KHOU. “They took off quick, but I took off quick too, because I had to get away. I ain’t trying to get shot by nobody.”

Police released surveillance footage of the two suspects:

“One main goal here is to get this out to the public,” Houston Police Department Lt. W.L. Meeler told reporters. “Because somebody knows these guys. Someone saw them out here tonight rolling around, knows exactly what they are wearing. Knows their name. We want to appeal to that person – do what is right.”

According to gas station clerk Faisal Kazi, the suspects looked very young, maybe in their late teens.

Kazi witnessed one of the suspects still pointing a gun at the victim after the shot, and he attempted to stop the bleeding as they waited for first responders.

“I didn’t know how to react,” Kazi told the Houston Chronicle. “I was (a) little scared.”

