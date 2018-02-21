0 Women may be mistaking ovarian cancer symptoms for bloating, study says

According to a new research, women may be suffering from ovarian cancer without even knowing it.

A study completed by Target Ovarian Cancer (TOC) shared Monday found that instead of visiting a physician after feeling symptoms including bloating and fullness, women are more likely to simply change their diets. By just switching to eating probiotic yogurts or leaving out gluten from their diets, women are putting themselves at risk, because persistent bloating can be a sign of ovarian cancer. According to TOC, ovarian cancer symptoms include a bloated stomach, more frequent urination, continued feelings of fullness and stomach pain.

Our report out today - UK women are more likely to change what they eat when facing bloating than go to a GP with their concerns https://t.co/4GYkCLH4L8



Make sure you know the symptoms of ovarian cancer. pic.twitter.com/WH5isRXXBL — TargetOvarianCancer (@TargetOvarian) February 20, 2018

The research, which took place in the United Kingdom, found that 50 percent of women opted to change their diets, while only 34 percent would see their doctors over concerns about bloating. Additionally, women over age 55, who have a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer, were more likely to look up their symptoms online instead of seeing a professional.

Concerning statistics today in new report by @TargetOvarian - Only a third of women would see a doctor when they experience a major symptom of ovarian cancer.



Make sure you know the symptoms and share them with as many as people as possible.#ovariancancer https://t.co/wjmaj7Q5aB — Sharon Hodgson MP (@SharonHodgsonMP) February 20, 2018

After TOC published the findings online, one woman responded with a story of her own mother, who had believed her symptoms of ovarian cancer were caused by Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS) or urinary tract infections.

@BBCBreakfast @TargetOvarian my mum thought that her symptoms were IBS / urinary tract infections. Get checked out if you have any unusual symptoms #ovariancancer — Claire Kearney (@ClaireRKearney) February 20, 2018

The newly released report is meant to raise awareness for the disease, which, according to the American Cancer Society, is the fifth-ranking cause of death among women. Women have a 1 in 79 chance of developing ovarian cancer and a 1 in 108 risk of dying as a result, although the rate of women being diagnosed with it has fallen over the past two decades.

I shed a little tear this morning seeing so much media awareness of #ovariancancer. Too late for my sister but not too late for you and me. Take notice #takeovar https://t.co/RTOohFEp6Z — Carol Bewick (@BewickCarol) February 20, 2018

