  • World's last male northern white rhino dies

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The world's last male northern white rhinoceros has died, CNN reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Sudan, a 45-year-old rhino, was euthanized by a veterinary team after his health deteriorated, according to the conservation group WildAid. The rhino was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections, CNN reported.

    Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

    “He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him,” said Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta.

    There are now only two females left in the subspecies. Researchers were able to save some of Sudan's genetic material, hoping for success in artificially inseminating one of the two females left, Sampere said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    World's last male northern white rhino dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin explosions: No 2nd suspicious package found at Texas FedEx…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of Parkland gunman held on $500K bond, accused of trespassing at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Serial bomber Ted Kaczynski kept feds at bay for 17 years before capture

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida teacher leaves 4-year-old home alone while she buys marijuana,…