WWE's Kane visits Kentucky man fighting cancer

EVARTS, Ky. - Pro wrestling star Kane is known for his chokeslam finishing hold, a move that requires strength.
In a recent visit to Kentucky, the WWE star offered strength and comfort to one of his biggest fans, who is battling brain cancer, WYMT reported.
Glenn Jacobs, who wrestles under the name Kane, visited T.J. Brewer in Harlan County. It was a gesture that was appreciated by Brewer’s brother, Chris Brewer, who watched Kane wrestle when they were children.
“We obviously flocked to Kane and Undertaker because on the storyline they were brothers,” Chris Brewer told WYMT.
T.J. Brewer has been diagnosed with cancer five times over the past 12 years, WYMT reported. Doctors had given him only days to live at one point, but T.J. continues to show strength, his brother said.
“He was given three months to live he was in Stage 4 (which is) very aggressive and he just kept battling and he used that as like a rallying cry,” Chris Brewer told WYMT.
T.J. Brewer was inspired to start a ministry and share his strength with community members. The response has been positive, Chris Brewer said.
“We've had about 500 visitors, everybody in this community,” he said.
And outsiders like Kane, too.
