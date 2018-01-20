You can't buy the gloves Tom Brady is wearing

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady deflected questions about why he wore gloves to an indoor media conference Friday, but Under Armour answered a simple question about them.
An attempt to locate the gloves on the Under Armour website proved fruitless, and a query to the athletic apparel company revealed why.
The brand Brady wears is not available to the general public.
“Thank you for reaching out,” Under Armour said in an email. “The exact glove that Tom is wearing in the picture is a glove that is only offered to Under Armour's NFL players.”
The company explained a similar glove available for purchase contains “HeatGear back of hand for moisture management and a compression like feel.”
A spokesman for Under Armour added, “we are hopeful the additional exposure of the gloves will lead to an uptick in sales.”
