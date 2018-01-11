Young cancer victim says 'each day is a gift, not a given right'

0

A young cancer victim wrote a heartbreaking letter of advice to the world moments before she died.

Holly Butcher, 27, of Australia, asked her family to post the letter on her Facebook account once she was gone.

Butcher died on Jan. 4 from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects mostly young people, according to News.com.au.

In the letter, she wrote about enjoying life to the fullest and explained that life is fragile, precious and unpredictable, saying that each day is a gift, not a given right.

As a reminder to not sweat the small stuff, Butcher assured people that, when you’re on your death bed, you won’t be worrying about most of the things you complain about now:

“You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short. Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your arse and your belly is wobbling," Butcher wrote. "Let all that sh**t go. I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go. It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole. I’m watching my body waste away right before my eyes with nothing I can do about it and all I wish for now is that I could have just one more Birthday or Christmas with my family, or just one more day with my partner and dog. Just one more."

Not only that, Butcher urges everyone to do a good deed for humanity, and for those like her, by starting to donate blood regularly.

"It will make you feel good with the added bonus of saving lives," Butcher said.

She wrote that it's something that is so overlooked, especially when you consider that every donation can save three lives.

She explained that blood donation helped keep her alive for an extra year -- a year she said she will be forever grateful that she "got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog."

Since her letter was posted, it has been shared more than 111,100 times and has been liked by more than 150,000 people.

You can read Butcher's entire message below.

