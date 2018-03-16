  • Tripp Halstead, toddler seriously injured when tree limb fell on him 5 years ago, has died

    Updated:

    Tripp Halstead, who was seriously injured more than five years ago when a tree branch fell on him, causing brain damage, passed away on Thursday.

    Halstead’s father confirmed his passing to Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

    On Oct. 29, 2012, Stacy Halstead got a call no mother should ever have to receive: A tree limb had fallen on her 2-year-old son Tripp's head during a freak accident at his daycare.

    For the Halstead family, life changed in an instant. 

    As the blue-eyed toddler fought for months to survive, people all over the country started to follow along and root for his recovery. 

    Just a few months ago, Channel 2's Wendy Corona talked with the Halstead family on the 5-year anniversary of Tripp's accident.

