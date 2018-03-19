Video: Jacksonville burglar caught on crystal-clear video

STORY: Jacksonville residents forced to evacuate because of sex toy
A Jacksonville man says his house was burglarized while on deployment — and his security camera got a clear view of the suspect.
Action News Jax communicated via Facebook with the victim, who sent us the video of the suspect rummaging through his home.
In the video below, dogs can be seen greeting the burglar has he used a flashlight to look around.
The victim has not been given permission by his commanding officers to give media interviews, but he was allowed to share the video.
If you recognize this man, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The victim said on Facebook that the thief stole a television, a guitar, a rifle and an Xbox.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}