Jacksonville woman shot in the face outside home

A Jacksonville woman is in critical condition after she was shot up to five times, once in the face, officers said.

The woman was shot on the porch of a home on Grothe Street Tuesday just before 1 p.m., a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Officers said the woman appeared to be in her 30s or 40s. She was awake and alert when first responders took her to UF Health Jacksonville, JSO said.

The woman's friends tell Action News Jax that she lives on the street and grew up in the area.

"Everybody knew her. That’s why it's such a shock to me that she would be targeted like this," Reginald Starr said.

He said he dated the victim many years ago.

"Somebody knows something. I just hope whoever it is, they’lll come forward," Starr said.

Roderick Dorsey said he's known the shooting victim almost her whole life.

"It's unfortunate when this kind of stuff happens, especially when it’s someone you know," Dorsey said. "This violence as a whole in this neighborhood, I wish it would stop."

Dorsey said the community needs to come together to combat the violence.

"It’s gotten ridiculous, every time you turn around, somebody [is] shot," he said.

JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

