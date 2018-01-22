Action Sports Jax: Pile On Podcast with Brent & Dan

0

Jan. 22, 2018, Episode 27:

Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau and Dan Hicken talk about the good and the bad in the Jaguars' 24-20 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, and what's next for the team in the offseason.

Jan. 20, 2018, Episode 26:

The Action Sports Jax team is in New England ahead of the Jaguars' matchup against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. They're talking about Patriots QB Tom Brady's "Glove-gate" and they're chatting with CBS Sports' Tony Romo and Jim Nantz, who will be calling the game.

Jan. 15, 2018, Episode 25:

Brent and Dan talk the Jaguars and Patriots before making the journey to Foxborough - how the Jags need to prepare physically and mentally, and how the Patriots may be prepping for the AFC Championship game.

PILE ON - Countdown to kickoff Jan. 16, 2018:

The Jaguars are headed to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1999 - one more win (over the Patriots) and the Jags are in the Super Bowl; Countdown to Kickoff special from January 16, 2018.

Jan. 15, 2018, Episode 24:

JAGS WIN! Brent and Dan breakdown the upset over the Steelers - before game locker room hype and the plane ride home to Jacksonville. Plans are being made for Foxborough...and beyond!

PILE ON - Countdown to Kickoff, Jan. 11, 2018:

The Action Sports Jax team is in Pittsburgh ahead of the Jaguars' AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Steelers! Players and fans are gearing up for a big game with the playoffs on the line.

Jan. 11, 2018, Episode 23:

Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau and Dan Hicken talk about how teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are trash talking the Jacksonville Jaguars as the playoff run continues.

Jan. 9, 2018, All Access Edition 1:

Calais Campbell and Myles Jack on Jaguars All Access at Mellow Mushroom with Brent Martineau and Jeff Lageman.

Jan. 8, 2018, Episode 22:

The Jags WIN and are headed to Pittsburgh! Brent and Dan recap a close game at the 'Bank against the Buffalo Bills.

Jan. 5, 2018, Episode 21:

Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau and Dan Hicken talk with Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey and Jaguars owner Shad Khan ahead of the Jaguars' first playoff game in 10 years.

Jan. 2, 2018, Episode 20:

A heartbreak of a loss in Nashville Sunday, but the Jags are ready for playoff Sunday against the Bills.

Dec. 29, Episode 19:

Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau and Dan Hicken break down the seating at EverBank Field for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home playoff game, what the removal of the tarps means and why the capacity won't be the same as the Florida-Georgia game.

Dec. 27, Episode 18:

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South and lose to the 49ers in San Francisco. Brent and Dan breakdown the Jags final game of the season before the playoffs.

Dec. 21, Episode 17:

Four Jags players make the Pro Bowl! Brent and Dan talk those who made it and those who were snubbed. Breakdown before the game in San Francisco against the 49ers on Christmas Eve. And - signing day for College Football! Breakdown of some big signs for Florida and Georgia.

Dec. 18, Episode 16:

The Jaguars are playoff bound! For the first time in ten years, the Jaguars are headed to the playoffs and Jacksonville is buzzing with excitement. A breakdown of the game against the Texans, Bortles stats, and the defense's continuing reign.

Dec. 14, Episode 15:

Brent & Dan bring a mid-week edition of the PILE ON podcast because "everybody's talking Jags" ahead of potentially clinching a playoff spot on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Further breakdown of the the season so far, the stellar Jags defense, and Bortles evolution. Sunday's game against Houston is Sunday at 1pm on FOX30.

Dec. 11, Episode 14:

Brent & Dan breakdown a BIG win over the Seattle Seahawks and Raines high school brings home a state title to Duval county!

Dec. 4, Episode 13:

Jags come away with the win at home in Everbank Field. Brent and Dan breakdown the College Football playoffs and some shakeups in coaching at FSU and UCF; and finally, some local high school teams are headed to the State championship playoffs.

Dec. 1, Episode 12:

Jags are looking at a big December after a loss to the Cardinals in Arizona. The Florida Gators have a new coach. Florida State's coaching situation is questionable. Championship weekend in College Football and looking ahead to the final four, and post season hopes for the Jags.

Nov. 20, Episode 11:

If you say it once, you got to say it again - Jacksonville is alone in first place in the AFC South. Jaguars are now 7-3 after the win over the Cleveland Browns. That breakdown and a look ahead with what could come for the Jaguars along with Gators football coaching options - que the Chip Kelly conversation, but don't leave out Scott Frost. A quick wrap-up on local high school football play-offs.

Nov. 13, Episode 10:

Brent and Dan break down the overtime win for the Jags over the San Diego Chargers along with a brief analysis of the College Football teams in Florida and what the playoffs could look like with the season dwindling.

Nov. 6, Episode 9:

Breaking down the much needed big for the Jaguars at home despite the announcement from the team that Leonard Fournette would be suspended for the game, and the ejection of Jalen Ramsey after a little rift with A.J. Green of the Bengals.

A quick skim over the lacking Florida college teams, and Stuart Webber joins in the podcast with a breakdown of the upcoming local high school football play-offs with 19 local teams in the mix.

Nov. 1, Episode 8:

What a weekend in College Football, especially for the Florida Gators.

Action Sports Jax's Brent and Dan break down the Gator's coaching prospects after McElwain is out after the Florida v. Georgia rivalry game.

The Jaguars are on a bye week and looking good - all this and more ahead on Episode 8 of the PILE ON Podcast!

Oct. 23, Episode 7:

#Sacksonville, as the Jaguars Twitter account has named the team after the shutout performance in Indianapolis, is on a roll and will enjoy a bye-week, which will help some injuries.

Brent and Dan also take a look ahead to the Florida vs. Georgia game in Jacksonville.

Dan tries to paint a picture of how the Gators could pull an upset.

