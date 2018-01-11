Group of Jaguars fans planning quick trip to Pittsburgh for playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of Jacksonville Jaguars fans are planning a turn-around trip up to Pittsburgh for the AFC Divisional Round game against the Steelers on Sunday.
The group will leave from EverBank Field at 5 p.m. Saturday, drive through the night, wake up, have breakfast, go to the game and then come back to Jacksonville on the bus.
The charter bus trip costs $180 per person and seats are still available.
Click here for more information on the trip.
