Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan's wish comes true: The team is the hottest ticket in town

The Jacksonville Jaguars sold out another batch of playoff tickets in 3 minutes on Thursday.
The tickets were unused inventory from parties such as the NFL, visiting team, player families and internal holds, as well as an additional 400 standing room-only tickets.
Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau sat down with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and talked about what a home playoff game means for the franchise, the fans and the city of Jacksonville.
Khan has been looking forward to this for the last six years, when he bought the team. At that time, he promised the Jags would be the hottest ticket in town, and now, they are.
Watch clips from Brent's interview with Shad Khan by clicking through the videos at the top of this story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}