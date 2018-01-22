Jaguars Ngakoue, Smith added to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Second-year DE Yannick Ngakoue and fourth-year OLB Telvin Smith have been added to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced today. Ngakoue is replacing teammate DE Calais Campbell and Smith is replacing Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney.

So Thankful to be selected to represent Duval in the Pro Bowl! Super blessed.. Thank You Lord🙏🏾 #91 #Probowler !! pic.twitter.com/1LgJeGaG5v — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 22, 2018

Six players from the Jacksonville Jaguars have been selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, but five will be in attendance this week in Orlando after Campbell opted out.

NAME POSITION EXP. COLLEGE

A.J. Bouye CB 5 Central Florida

*Calais Campbell* DE 10 Miami (Fla.)

Malik Jackson DT 6 Tennessee

Yannick Ngakoue DE 2 Maryland

Jalen Ramsey CB 2 Florida State

Telvin Smith OLB 4 Florida State

* Opted out of the Pro Bowl *

The Jaguars’ six Pro Bowl selections are their most in a season since 1999 (seven players selected) and their six defensive players selected to the Pro Bowl are the most in a season in franchise history. Over the last two seasons, the Jaguars have added five Pro Bowl players to their roster, three via free agency (DT Malik Jackson in 2016, DE Calais Campbell and CB A.J. Bouye in 2017) and two via the draft (CB Jalen Ramsey in the first round of 2016 and DE Yannick Ngakoue in the third round of 2016).

Fourth-year OLB Telvin Smith has been selected to his first Pro Bowl. Smith, who led the Jaguars with 102 tackles in the regular season and leads all players this postseason with 35 tackles, joins Paul Posluszny (2013) and Kevin Hardy (1999) as the only linebackers to be selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history. Smith is one of four players to post at least 35 tackles in a single postseason since 2000, and the first since Navorro Bowman (35) in 2013.

Second-year DE Yannick Ngakoue has been selected to his first Pro Bowl. Ngakoue totaled 13.0 sacks this year, including the regular season and postseason, and his seven forced fumbles were the most in the league this year. Ngakoue joins Calais Campbell (2017) and Tony Brackens (1999) as the only defensive ends to be named to the Pro Bowl in franchise history. Four of Ngakoue’s seven sack-fumbles this season were returned for TDs. Ngakoue scored his first career TD with a 67-yard fumble recovery in Week 17 at Tennessee. In 35 career games, he has totaled 21.0 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. His 11 forced fumbles are the most by a player 22 years old or younger since 2000.

Since Owner Shad Khan purchased the Jaguars in 2012, the team has now had eight players named to the Pro Bowl, including LB Paul Posluszny in 2013 and WR Allen Robinson in 2015.

Doug Marrone has coached 13 players to 18 Pro Bowl selections during his 12 years as an offensive line coach (only offensive linemen), offensive coordinator (only offensive players) or head coach (all players).

Players for the game were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the 88 all-star players who were selected to the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The 2018 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at a new start time of 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 28, will be televised live from Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Tickets to the game start at $45 and are on sale now at ProBowl.com. Last year’s sold-out event – the Pro Bowl’s first time in Orlando – featured a capacity crowd of more than 60,000. Fans may visit ProBowl.com for additional information on Pro Bowl Week, which features a variety of free, family-friendly events in Orlando.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.