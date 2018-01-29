0 Jaguars owner Shad Khan: Team 'determined to deliver a championship to Jacksonville'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a letter to Jags fans on Sunday, writing that he and the team are "all determined to deliver a championship to Jacksonville."

In the letter, he said the 2017 season, which ended in the Jags' 24-20 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, "is an incredible foundation from which we will build and grow."

Khan wrote that "there is no offseason" and the work "to return as one of the NFL's top teams begins immediately."

A message from Owner Shad Khan to the fans: pic.twitter.com/lrZShWJIBm — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 28, 2018

READ THE FULL TEXT OF KHAN'S LETTER BELOW:

This past Sunday, and throughout the season, America heard your powerful voices and felt the excitement of what it means to be a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. What an exciting journey we've all been on together. I want to applaud our incredible fan base and partners, wearing our black, white and teal with pride, embodying everything I had hoped for when I was privileged to become owner of your Jaguars back in 2012. Thank you! The result of the 2017 season, in addition to memories of a lifetime, is an incredible foundation from which we will build and grow. We will embark upon the season ahead with a team featuring a remarkable wealth of talent, diversity and passion, led by men of character and integrity, all determined to deliver a championship to Jacksonville. There is no offseason. Our work to return as one of the NFL's top teams begins immediately. We have tasted postseason victory and are pledged to play meaningful football during these coveted weeks in January and February again very soon. My friends, we are only getting started and have much more to accomplish together. I hope you will stay by our side and be here when we reach our full potential. In the meantime, my sincere thanks to you all. Go Jags! Shad Khan

