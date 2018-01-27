Jaguars safety Barry Church fined for hit in AFC Championship against Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church has reportedly been fined more than $24,000 for his hit on Rob Gronkowski that caused a concussion in the Patriots star tight end.
The hit took place just before halftime in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Gronk was slow to get up and was immediately taken to the locker room. He would not return, and on Wednesday the team officially listed him with a concussion on their injury report.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the fine against Church for the hit will be $24,309.
Jaguars safety Barry Church was fined $24,309 for his hit on Rob Gronkowski in the AFC Championship Game.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 27, 2018
Gronkwoski has remained sidelined as the Patriots prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles, but many doctors say a return in time for the Super Bowl is possible.
