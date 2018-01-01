Jaguars to play the Bills in home playoff game on CBS47 on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills in next weekend's home playoff game next Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. on CBS47.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call the game for CBS Sports.
The #Jaguars will play the #Bills next week in Jacksonville.— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 1, 2018
Next Sunday’s (1 p.m. ET) playoff game against Buffalo will be broadcast by @NFLonCBS and locally on @ActionNewsJax.— Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) January 1, 2018
Opponent set. Game time set.— z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 1, 2018
Bring on the Bills. pic.twitter.com/GhmncoLsvr
The Jags lost to the Titans in the final regular season game in Nashville on Sunday, which gave the Titans entry into the playoffs.
The Jaguars secured their playoff spot two weeks ago and clinched the division one week ago.
The matchup against the Bills will pit Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus against their former team.
Doug Marrone and Marcell Dareus against the Bills. Thank you storylines!— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 1, 2018
Sunday at 1pm for the @Jaguars vs @buffalobills on @AllThingsCBS47— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 1, 2018
Y’all doubted me the #Jaguars would be a better draw. Two perennial losers playing a playoff game. Yeah CBS!— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 1, 2018
Had the Jaguars beaten the Titans on Sunday, the team would have faced the Chargers in the playoffs.
All the hysteria in Jags land and if they had won, the Chargers and Rivers and Best defense in second half of year would be here. Instead, favorable matchup with Bills. #Jaguars #RELAX— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 1, 2018
MATCHUP DETAILS: Jaguars vs. Bills
VENUE: EverBank Field
DATE: Jan. 7, 2018
TIME: 1 p.m.
TV CHANNEL: CBS47
