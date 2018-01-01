  • Jaguars to play the Bills in home playoff game on CBS47 on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

    By: Action Sports Jax

    The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Buffalo Bills in next weekend's home playoff game next Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

    Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call the game for CBS Sports.

    The Jags lost to the Titans in the final regular season game in Nashville on Sunday, which gave the Titans entry into the playoffs.

    The Jaguars secured their playoff spot two weeks ago and clinched the division one week ago.

    The matchup against the Bills will pit Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus against their former team.

    Had the Jaguars beaten the Titans on Sunday, the team would have faced the Chargers in the playoffs.

    MATCHUP DETAILS: Jaguars vs. Bills
    VENUE: EverBank Field
    DATE: Jan. 7, 2018
    TIME: 1 p.m.
    TV CHANNEL: CBS47

