Jaguars to sell unused playoff game ticket inventory Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South Division champions and will host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday, January 7 at EverBank Field.
On Thursday, Jaguars fans will have one last chance to get in the game.
The team announced Wednesday that a limited amount of unused ticket inventory will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 3 p.m. via www.jaguars.com/playoffs. This includes any remaining unused inventory from parties such as the NFL, visiting team, player families and internal holds as well as an additional 400 standing room only tickets.
Tickets will only be available online and no walk-up requests will be taken at the box office. There is a two-ticket limit for online sales on Thursday.
Due to the short turnaround and to ensure easy transactions, playoff tickets will be delivered only to a mobile device via the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app. Fans should ensure they have downloaded the correct app and logged in ahead of the game. For detailed, step-by-step instructions on accessing tickets for game entry, fans should visit www.jaguars.com/mytickets.
