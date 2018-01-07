Live coverage: Jaguars vs. Bills at EverBank

WATCH: Bills at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS47
PHOTO GALLERY: Jaguars fans tailgating at EverBank
FOLLOW ON TWITTER: @BrentASJax | @DanHicken
2:31 p.m.: Jaguars QB Blake Bortles gains some ground by using his legs, setting up a 44-yard Josh Lambo field goal. The game's all tied up at 3-3.
We're all tied up at 3!@JoshLambo makes the 44-yard field goal!#BUFvsJAX #DTWD pic.twitter.com/IKqhoHdboW— z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 7, 2018
NOW ON CBS47 | #Tied #Defense #Jaguars #Bills #Sacksonville pic.twitter.com/LwmYb0Gr8s— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 7, 2018
2:14 p.m.: Buffalo has the first score of the game, as Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka makes a 31-yard field goal, making the score 3-0.
Hauschka makes the 31-yard field goal.— z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 7, 2018
BUF 3 | JAX 0#BUFvsJAX
Defense rules the day so far in #jacksonville pic.twitter.com/mYUBQpyuwD— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 7, 2018
1:49 p.m.: Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor pass short middle intended for Logan Thomas was intercepted by Aaron Colvin at the Buffalo 32.
PICK!!!!!!!!!!!#Jags #Jaguars #Bills #BillsMafia #Sacksonville #Jacksonville #DTWD @ActionNewsJax— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 7, 2018
1:36 p.m. After three drives by Buffalo and two by Jacksonville, the game is still scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Each drive ended in punts.
Great stop, #Jags #Jaguars #Bills #BillsMafia #Sacksonville #Jacksonville #DTWD @ActionNewsJax— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 7, 2018
11 a.m.: For the first time in 18 years, there is an NFL Playoffs game involving the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.
The Jaguars (10-6) are heavy favorites at home vs. the Buffalo Bills. Neither franchise has ever won a Super Bowl.
Where are the #Jaguars fans? Haha. Funny storyline. They are all over the place. pic.twitter.com/TU1xFGpJQ6— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 7, 2018
Three hours from Kickoff. countdown is on pic.twitter.com/YaiY1NjXGC— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 7, 2018
No shortage of excitement outside Everbank! These #Jaguars fans are ready! pic.twitter.com/9ijXYsjJCW— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 7, 2018
#JAXvsBUF #Jaguars #Jags #Bills @ActionNewsJax @ActionSportsJax https://t.co/rMCiD7tkZg— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) January 7, 2018
#DTWD pic.twitter.com/7VtAhHcKqZ— Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) January 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}