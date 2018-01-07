  • Live coverage: Jaguars vs. Bills at EverBank

    2:31 p.m.: Jaguars QB Blake Bortles gains some ground by using his legs, setting up a 44-yard Josh Lambo field goal. The game's all tied up at 3-3.

    2:14 p.m.: Buffalo has the first score of the game, as Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka makes a 31-yard field goal, making the score 3-0.

    1:49 p.m.: Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor pass short middle intended for Logan Thomas was intercepted by Aaron Colvin at the Buffalo 32. 

    1:36 p.m. After three drives by Buffalo and two by Jacksonville, the game is still scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Each drive ended in punts.

    11 a.m.: For the first time in 18 years, there is an NFL Playoffs game involving the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. 

    The Jaguars (10-6) are heavy favorites at home vs. the Buffalo Bills. Neither franchise has ever won a Super Bowl. 

