Must-listen: Catching up with Jalen Ramsey, Terry Bradshaw ahead of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

Action Sports Jax is in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52. Of course, we hoped we'd be there under different circumstances -- getting ready to see the Jacksonville Jaguars compete -- but Sports Director Brent got to speak with sports stars like Jalen Ramsey, Terry Bradshaw, Rod Woodson, Torry Holt, Jack Youngblood and Kevin Harvick.
