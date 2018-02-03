  • Must-listen: Catching up with Jalen Ramsey, Terry Bradshaw ahead of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

    By: Nora Clark

    Updated:

    Action Sports Jax is in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52. Of course, we hoped we'd be there under different circumstances -- getting ready to see the Jacksonville Jaguars compete -- but Sports Director Brent got to speak with sports stars like Jalen Ramsey, Terry Bradshaw, Rod Woodson, Torry Holt, Jack Youngblood and Kevin Harvick.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: