PILE ON 'Glove-gate' and chatting with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The Action Sports Jax team is in New England ahead of the Jaguars' matchup against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. They're talking about Patriots QB Tom Brady's "Glove-gate" and they're chatting with CBS Sports' Tony Romo and Jim Nantz, who will be calling the game.
RAW VIDEO: Action Sports Jax catches up with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz
RAW VIDEO: Action Sports Jax catches up with CBS Sports' Tony Romo
