Corey Simma is a First Alert Meteorologist for Action News Jax.
Corey joined the First Alert weather team in December of 2017, and anchors the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts on CBS47 and FOX30.
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Corey's love for the weather began at a very young age.
Storms and big events piqued his interest, which grew into a love and respect during college.
Corey attended the University of Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology with a Minor in Mathematics.
While at OU, Corey worked on various research projects with mobile Doppler radars - including cloud chemistry, tornadoes, hurricanes, and even lightning. Corey spent three summers in Starke and Gainesville providing radar coverage for University of Florida engineers conducting rocket launches to induce lightning strikes!
Corey began his on-air career in 2014 in Amarillo, TX at the NBC affiliate.
Corey is thrilled to be in Jacksonville covering the weather in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia! Feel free to drop by his Twitter page or email him at csimma@actionnewsjax.com and say hi!
When he's not at the station, you'll find Corey playing video games, listening to music and playing music, watching college football or the OKC Thunder or boogie boarding at the beach.
