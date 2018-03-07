0 Buresh Blog: Dry pattern all of the sudden.... oak pollen peaking(!) - March 7th

March 7, 2018 - Our dry weather pattern that started after the first week of Feb. continues. Cold frontal passages are frequent right now but lack moisture & upper level support so rainfall has not been significant. Rainfall since Feb. 5th is less than an inch across the area.

NOAA's 30 day outlook for March is not encouraging when it comes to rainfall:

But some good news is that oak pollen is peaking this month, so the pollen situation will gradually improve.

Interesting water temp. pattern over the Gulf of Mexico in that the water is unseasonably warm! As of March 5th, the Gulf had its warmest week anomaly on record (+1.5 degree C / 2.7 degrees F). That warm water has 2 possible implications:

(1) warmer air can hold more moisture (higher humidity) so as that air is drawn northward ahead of storm systems this spring, t'storms could have more "juice" which could increase severity, rainfall & tornado potential.

(2) if the above avg. water temps. continue into summer, it's more potential energy for any hurricanes that might move into - or develop over - the Gulf.

EARTH GAUGE (NEEF):

Recharging Groundwater, Rhea Thompson........

National Groundwater Awareness Week is March 11 to 17. Take this time to learn more about this vital resource!

Groundwater is the world’s largest reservoir of fresh, liquid water, with over 20 times as much water stored within the ground as in all the lakes and rivers combined. In the US, it is the source of drinking water for about 50% of the total population, and virtually all of the rural population, while at the same time providing over 50 billion gallons of water per day for the agricultural sector. Although groundwater is an important resource for many Americans, many US regions are experiencing groundwater depletion.

The water stored in the ground is like money saved in a bank account, where bankruptcy occurs when money is withdrawn at a faster rate than it is deposited. Likewise, the groundwater "bank account” can be depleted when water is withdrawn at a faster rate than it is accumulated. Groundwater has been depleted in recent years in many drought-prone regions, including the Southwest and High Plains, because it is not being recharged quickly enough from rainfall and streamflow at the surface. This is especially concerning as local water supplies are being further strained as droughts increase in prevalence and severity with climate change. In addition to droughts reducing groundwater recharge, groundwater can also be depleted when natural vegetation in communities is replaced with impervious surfaces (hard surfaces like streets, parking lots, and rooftops). When a storm event occurs, water falls on these hard surfaces and is carried away into city storm drains or water bodies as stormwater runoff instead of infiltrating the ground. Finally, many US regions have overstressed aquifers as groundwater demands have increased and led to excessive withdrawals.

Groundwater recharge is a complex issue, but there are ways you can help conserve this important resource.

