First Alert Forecast: Warm Evening, Tracking Christmas Eve Front

High clouds will continue to move in this evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s after a warm afternoon.
A cold front will approach the area tomorrow accompanied by a few showers. Showers will move in Sunday late morning/ early afternoon in SE Georgia and in the evening for NE Florida. Rainfall will generally add up to less than 0.10".
This cold front will move through our area early on Christmas day and allow for cooler, drier, air to move in behind.
Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 40s inland on Christmas day and in the upper 40s to low 50s for the coast.
We will see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Monday afternoon.
