Is there a chance of snow flurries in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia this week?

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

    It's the question many Action News Jax viewers have been asking the First Alert Weather team this week: Is there a chance we will see snow flurries in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia this week?

    The answer: There is still lots of uncertainty. The European computer model shows light snow in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday morning.

    The American computer model shows a light rain/snow mix in Florida.

    It would have to freeze -- or get close to it -- in Jacksonville for us to see any type of wintry precipitation.

    Cold air looks like a good bet, but will be a matter if there is any moisture, so as First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said last week, we are monitoring the potential for some wintry precipitation Wednesday morning.  

    The trends are for us to be colder than previously expected, but we still can't say for sure. We will have a better idea on Monday and Tuesday. So, we'll have to wait and see!

