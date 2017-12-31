Is there a chance of snow flurries in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia this week?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - RELATED: First Alert Weather 7-Day Forecast
It's the question many Action News Jax viewers have been asking the First Alert Weather team this week: Is there a chance we will see snow flurries in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia this week?
The answer: There is still lots of uncertainty. The European computer model shows light snow in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday morning.
The American computer model shows a light rain/snow mix in Florida.
"Uncertainty" is a fancy way of saying two models say two different things. Like the European (snow north) and the American (rain/snow mix close to Jax). Bottom line - stay tuned! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/6P1yCZu80J— Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) December 31, 2017
DOWNLOAD the First Alert Weather app
It would have to freeze -- or get close to it -- in Jacksonville for us to see any type of wintry precipitation.
Cold air looks like a good bet, but will be a matter if there is any moisture, so as First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said last week, we are monitoring the potential for some wintry precipitation Wednesday morning.
The trends are for us to be colder than previously expected, but we still can't say for sure. We will have a better idea on Monday and Tuesday. So, we'll have to wait and see!
RELATED: Latest forecast updates in the Buresh Blog
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}