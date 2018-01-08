A big temperature turn-around after last week's cold with lows tonight only dropping into the 50s. Look out for areas of fog that could be locally dense.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild but with scattered showers. Highs will reach the 60s to around 70 degrees.
Download the FREE First Alert Weather App to receive video forecasts and instant severe weather warnings to your mobile device.
Go - here - for "Talking the Tropics with Mike".....
Click.. ** here** for the "Buresh Blog"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}