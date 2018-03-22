0 5 of the best paper towel brands for your money

Spring cleaning and picnic season are just around the corner! You’re going to want to be sure you have a reliable paper towel to pick up after guests who make a mess in and out of your home.

Consumer Reports has a tally of the best paper towels and the crown goes firmly to name brands, not store brands.

But one caveat before we get into the list: You may want to consider cloth napkins instead of paper towels. Making the switch to using cloth at home instead of disposable paper towels (and napkins) can save you money and help the environment at the same time.

You don’t have to pay a lot to get a great paper towel!

Bounty dominated the list with three individual entries.

Bounty DuraTowel

The brand’s DuraTowel captured the #1 spot and was a recommended buy.

It scored 96 out of 100.

But beware of the price tag. It’s $4.04 for 34 square feet per roll!

Bounty Extra Soft

The Extra Soft version took the #2 spot on the tally and was also a recommended buy.

It scored 75 out of 100 and is more modestly priced at $2.62.

The sizing here is 59 square feet per roll.

Meanwhile, Bounty’s third entry was Basic Select-A-Size paper towel. It came in at #6 with a price point of $2.10 and offered 47 square feet per roll.

Viva’s Choose-A-Size

Following the bounty of Bounty entries on this tally, Viva’s Choose-A-Size was also named a recommended buy in third place.

The price on this roll is $2.69 and it scored a 71.

Sizing checks in at 42 square feet per roll.

Switching away from the name brands, a couple of stores brands also made a decent showing…

Great Value Strong & Absorbent

This Walmart product makes the cut at #4 with a score of 68.

The price is $2.09.

The sizing here is 41 square feet per roll.

Kirkland Signature Premium Big Roll

This Costco favorite came in right in the middle of the pack with a score of 61.

It’s the most affordable paper towel on the tally with a price tag of $1.47.

But as with all things Costco, you get a lot for your money. Try 85 square feet per roll on for size!

While we’re on the topic of store brands, some of the other guys didn’t fare as well as Walmart and Costco.

For example, Home Depot’s HDX brand and the CVS brand Just The Basics were both dead last and scored in the low to mid 30s on the Consumer Reports tally.

