8 ways to save money at Hobby Lobby

If you’re a fan of arts, crafts and home decor, you’re probably familiar with Hobby Lobby.

As the world’s largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer, Hobby Lobby operates more than 800 stores across 47 states.

Here’s how to save money at Hobby Lobby

When it’s time to get crafty, Hobby Lobby is second to none.

There are two really unique and quirky things to know about this retailer.

First, the store doesn’t use any bar codes on merchandise, opting instead for old-fashioned price tags.

Second, don’t expect to snag any savings at Hobby Lobby on a Sunday. The store closes for a day of rest “in order to allow our employees and customers more time for worship and family,” according to the company’s website.

So here’s how you can save money during the other six days of the week…

1. Check the clearance wall

Team Clark found some amazing deals on the clearance wall around the perimeter of our local Hobby Lobby.

Some of the discounts we found were in the 80% to 90% range!

For example, this product was marked down from $24.99 to $3.23 — a markdown of 87%.

Likewise, this item was also discounted by 87%, from $14.99 to $1.94.

2. Look for in-section clearance

In addition to the clearance wall, you’ll find other clearance items sprinkled throughout other parts of the store.

These posters were on clearance with discounts of 80% off original list price!

3. Buy in bulk on select deals

Some items will be packaged together in a value pack for deep discounts.

If painting is your thing, we found this seven-pack of canvasses bundled together and marked down form $19.99 to $9.99 — a 50% discount.

4. Shop the fabric remnants

Competitor JOANN Fabrics generally wins when it comes to more square footage devoted to fabrics, but Hobby Lobby is no slouch in this department.

Some of the best deals on fabrics are on the end caps of the aisles in the fabric section.

You can buy fabric remnants like this one that was marked down from $14.31 to $8.58 — a discount of 40%.

5. Look for seasonal deals

Let the calendar be your friend on this one.

Both spring and summer gear is already on sale and there’s plenty of time left to get maximum usage of out whatever you buy!

6. Check the front of the store for discount advertised items

Like many retailers, Hobby Lobby will feature hot buys as you walk into the store.

It’s easy to overlook this merchandise as you hurry in, but you’ll want to give the area a second look to score deals like these:

7. Sign up for emails to get the latest coupons

Hobby Lobby routinely offers 40% off coupons and more when you sign up for their email at HobbyLobby.com.

8. Know the sales schedule

TheKrazyCouponLady.com keeps obsessive track of the discount calendar at Hobby Lobby so you can figure out what goes on sale once every four weeks, once every three weeks, once every two weeks and so on.

