Aldi product expansion: See the list of new items coming to your local store

If you love to shop at Aldi to save money on groceries, there are some big changes coming that may excite you.
The discount grocer has just announced a product expansion that will emphasize fresh, organic and easy-to-prepare options that customers want the most, including some vegetarian and vegan items.
In fact, 20% of products in every Aldi will be new compared to last year once this expansion is complete.
RELATED: America’s grocery stores ranked from best to worst
Retail alert: Aldi will soon be adding these items to its grocery stores
The nationwide product rollout will continue through early 2019. Aldi has provided Clark.com with a list of some of the new items that you’ll soon find…
- Organic chicken breasts
- Marinated cilantro lime chicken breasts
- Veggie noodles
- Ready-to-eat sliced fruits, such as mango, pineapple and watermelon spears
- Kale and quinoa crunch burgers
- Chickenless patties and tenders
- Single-serve guacamole
- Organic hummus
- Fresh fruit and vegetable snack packs
- Organic salsa
- Antipasti salad
- Gourmet olives
- Calzones
- Strawberry kefir
- Kombucha
- Quinoa bowls
- Premium pasta sauces
- Meatless hot dogs and sausages
- White and whole wheat pita breads
- Sourdough loaves
- Gluten-free bagels
- Private-label milk alternatives (coconut, almond, soy)
“The continued success of our store expansion and remodel initiatives has given us the opportunity to carefully select and introduce new products that satisfy our customers’ increasing preferences for fresh items, including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits and gourmet cheeses,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S. “We know people lead busy lives, so we’re making it even easier for them to purchase everything on their shopping list at ALDI, while still saving money.”
Aldi currently has more than 1,800 stores nationwide and plans to increase its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022. The new Aldi store layout features added refrigeration space to accommodate more fresh foods.
What are your favorite things to buy at Aldi? Let us know in the comments section below!
More Clark.com stories about Aldi you may like:
- 3 secret ways to save even more money at Aldi
- Aldi vs. Kroger vs. Walmart: Which grocery store has the lowest prices?
- 15 things every bargain shopper needs to know about Aldi
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}