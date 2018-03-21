  • Clark Howard 3.21.18

    Updated:

    Topics: Criminals exploiting a weakness in cell phone security; Zombie debt collectors; The IRS has unclaimed refund money for LOTS of Americans

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 3.21.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is an amortization schedule? Use this chart to pay off your…

  • Headline Goes Here

    If you use Facebook, be especially leery of doing this

  • Headline Goes Here

    Selfies for sale: How the next pic you snap could compromise your finances

  • Headline Goes Here

    Recall Alert: Trader Joes cookies may contain undeclared allergens