  • Clark Howard 4.11.18

    Updated:

    Topics: Mobile hair cutting small business profile; Credit card theft via micro charges is now a thing; Connected cars that show ads are here

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 4.11.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Facebook, Instagram photos leading millennials to buy homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    CVS introduces new RX Savings Finder tool with promise of big savings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convicted burglar reveals 9 secrets to keep your home safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Use this simple trick to stop overeating (and spend less on food)