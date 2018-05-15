  • Clark Howard 5.15.18

    Updated:

    Topics: Drone prices have plummeted – and new drones could change how we travel; Another Wells Fargo scandal – seriously; California mandates solar installs on new homes

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 5.15.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 5.16.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    What you don't know about air duct cleaning can hurt you

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark's investment guide for beginning investors

  • Headline Goes Here

    Recall Alert: Harbor Freight Tools chainsaws due to ‘off' switch fail