Clark Howard 5.22.18

Topics: Are Zillow’s “zestimates” legitimate predictors of home value?; Watch out for fake patent companies; Debt for folks over 75 is skyrocketing – and that’s scary
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
Topics: Are Zillow’s “zestimates” legitimate predictors of home value?; Watch out for fake patent companies; Debt for folks over 75 is skyrocketing – and that’s scary
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}