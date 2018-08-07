0 Clark Howard to T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Fix your new unlimited plan!

Money expert Clark Howard is calling on T-Mobile CEO John Legere to make a change to the wireless provider’s new unlimited data plan.

T-Mobile Essentials is being marketed as an unlimited wireless data plan for people who want just the basics: unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the United States.

Available starting August 10, T-Mobile Essentials costs $30 per line for a family of four with autopay — but there’s a big catch.

RELATED: Best cell phone plans and deals right now

Clark Howard asks T-Mobile CEO to drop junk fees and taxes from new unlimited plan

Unlike the popular T-Mobile One plan, taxes and fees are NOT included with T-Mobile Essentials, a spokesperson for the wireless provider confirmed to Clark.com via email.

In addition, you don’t get some of the other perks of T-Mobile One, including free Netflix.

When you factor in taxes and fees, Clark says T-Mobile Essentials can be more expensive than T-Mobile One ($70/month for a single line and $160/month for four lines), which has far more benefits.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet to Legere, Clark asked the CEO to fix the new unlimited plan!

. @ JohnLegere Respectfully, have you lost your mind? I love the Uncarrier but you have betrayed your loyalists with the new Essentials Plan. Bait & switch with junk fees & taxes. Essentials can be more expensive than @ TMobile One, which includes more stuff. Fix this! @ tmobilehelp

.@JohnLegere Respectfully, have you lost your mind? I love the Uncarrier but you have betrayed your loyalists with the new Essentials Plan. Bait & switch with junk fees & taxes. Essentials can be more expensive than @TMobile One, which includes more stuff. Fix this! @tmobilehelp pic.twitter.com/mHYkTxdAUd — Clark Howard (@ClarkHoward) August 7, 2018

If Clark gets a response from T-Mobile, we’ll let you know about it here. In the meantime, compare your options to find the best unlimited plan for you in Clark’s cell phone guide.

More Clark.com stories you may like:

Clark.com