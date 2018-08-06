Discover is eliminating another credit card benefit in 2018

If you have a Discover credit card in your wallet, there’s another change that you need to know about!
The credit card issuer has announced on its official website that the price protection benefit will no longer be offered as of October 31, 2018. Purchases made prior to that date will still be eligible.
Price protection refunds the difference up to $500 on eligible items if cardholders find a lower price within 90 days of purchase.
Price protection: This Discover credit card benefit is going away soon
When Discover axed five other credit card benefits earlier this year, the company gave Clark.com a statement that mentioned the price protection perk and how it would be staying around.
Now, it will be gone before November and the all-important holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Discover’s move to eliminate price protection comes after Chase and Citi have announced their own plans to either eliminate or reduce the benefit. Read more about the changes here.
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- Clark Howard: Here’s my philosophy on credit cards
- 15 credit cards that will pay to replace your stolen or damaged cell phone
- What happens to credit card debt when you die?
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}