Help wanted: Top 50 companies hiring for part-time jobs right now

Spring 2018 hiring is well underway and companies like Hilton, K12 and UnitedHealth Group are looking for the perfect candidates to fill plenty of open positions!

These employers made FlexJobs’ new list of companies hiring for professional part-time jobs in 2018.

50 companies hiring for professional part-time jobs in 2018

The job search website reports that more than one in six people employed in the U.S. currently work part-time, which is defined as working less than 35 hours a week.

To compile the list, FlexJobs analyzed more than 49,000 companies and their part-time job posting histories so far this year.

Customer service, education and health care are just three of the industries that are represented. Examples of part-time jobs include nurse, photographer, information security engineer and tutor.

“For a variety of reasons, such as family, health issues, or caregiving responsibilities, part-time jobs can be a very attractive option for the pool of educated and highly skilled job seekers who want to continue their career but either don’t want to or aren’t able to commit to a full-time job,” said Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “Part-time jobs can also serve as an excellent avenue for career changers interested in gaining experience in a new industry, or for semi-retirees who want to stay active in the workforce.”

These companies offer both employee and freelance positions, plus many of them have remote opportunities. Here are FlexJobs’ top 50 companies for professional part-time jobs:

Hilton Pearson Kelly Services Carolinas HealthCare System RetailData BAYADA Home Health Care American Red Cross UnitedHealth Group FlexProfessionals Kaplan Learning Care Group Grand Canyon University – GCU Penn State University Youth Advocate Program – YAP Edward Jones AT&T K12 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Alere iHeartMedia VocoVision Auction.com Supporting Strategies Novitex Overland Solutions Bon Secours Health System Nexstar Broadcasting Group Back to Basics Learning Dynamics GreatAuPair Macy’s Youth Policy Institute – YPI University of Southern California Appen Apple Banfield Pet Hospital Sodexo Genesis HealthCare Robert Half International Lionbridge Ivy Tech Community College University of Phoenix Grainger Houghton Mifflin Harcourt TEGNA Wells Fargo Salt Lake Community College Hearst Television CIOX Health Rasmussen College Sinclair Broadcast Group

FlexJobs focuses on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities. The website charges $14.95 for a one-month subscription, but it filters out all of the scam postings.

You can also easily find nearby open positions for free by searching an employer’s name using Google’s search engine.

Give your resume a makeover

If you want to land a job interview, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! Here’s what your resume should look like in 2018, according to a career expert.

