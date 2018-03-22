Job alert: LinkedIn reveals top 10 companies for 2018

If you’re looking to make a career move in 2018, LinkedIn has just released a list of the top companies where professionals most want to work across the United States.
This annual list is based on the billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members and looks at these main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention.
LinkedIn reveals Top Companies list for 2018
Amazon checks in at #1 on the list of 50 employers that are most sought-after by professionals. The Seattle-based online giant is currently deciding where to open its second headquarters in North America. HQ2, as it’s being called, will bring thousands of jobs to the winning city.
With a global headcount of more than 550,000, new hires at the stubbornly frugal company get a 90-minute crash course in Customer Obsession 101.
According to LinkedIn, the employers that made the list are finding new ways to attract the best talent. Here’s a look at the top 10 and what those companies are doing to set themselves apart:
- Amazon now offers to prepay 95% of tuition, textbooks and fees for its employees to receive training in “professions of the future.”
- Alphabet’s newest offices include sky-high dog parks, indoor fire pits and bouldering walls. Alphabet is the parent company of Google.
- Facebook extended its bereavement leave policy last year to up to 20 days, a policy developed after Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg suddenly lost her husband.
- Salesforce does continuous audits of its salary data and has spent $6 million trying to ensure equal compensation across gender and race.
- Tesla has a carpool program that allows employees to drive a Tesla to work.
- Apple offers its employees a 25% discount on the company’s devices.
- Comcast NBCUniversal employees get complimentary access to Universal theme parks, discounts on resorts and early access to NBCUniversal movies and TV shows.
- The Walt Disney Company made an initial investment of $50 million at the beginning of the year in an ongoing education program specifically designed to cover tuition costs for hourly employees.
- Oracle recognizes its developers as inventors and creators of “world-changing tech” and encourages them to file patents.
- Netflix doesn’t have policies on vacation time, paid parental leave, dress code or expenses. “We trust our teams to do what they think is best for Netflix,” the company says.
Where else do Americans really want to work? The list is made up of 50 employers in all, including Verizon, Nike, ADP and Johnson & Johnson. See the full list at LinkedIn.com.
