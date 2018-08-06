Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in August

If you’re looking to make a career change, leading companies are pulling out all the stops for qualified applicants.
The job experts at Glassdoor.com say there are approximately six million jobs available in the U.S. right now. Some companies are offering perks like free transportation, signing bonuses and extra vacation to recruit top talent.
In July, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% and the economy added 157,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department.
To help kickstart your job search, Glassdoor has put together the following list of companies that are hiring like crazy in August! Get your resume together and apply now…
UPS
- Open positions: Dockworker, Trailer Mechanic, Sort Supervisor, Driver, Package Handler, Warehouse Associate, HR Intern, Customer Service Associate, Project Engineer, Revenue Recovery Supervisor & more
- Locations: Las Vegas, NV; Chesapeake, VA; Hayward, CA; Pensacola, FL & more
TransUnion
- Open positions: Information Security Architect, Lead Software Security Engineer, Lead RSA Security Engineer, Senior Oracle/SQL, DBA – 2nd Shift, DevOps Lead, Lead Storage Engineer, Lead VMWare Engineer, Senior Network Engineer, Facilities Services Specialist, Consultant, Cloud Engineer, Associate Product Manager & more
- Locations: Boca Raton, FL; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; San Juan, TX; Cherry Hill, NJ & more
WOW! Internet Cable and Phone
- Open positions: VP of Commercial Product, Business Operations Support Analyst, System Technician, Cable Installer, Billing Systems Analyst, Enterprise Account Executive, Residential Sales Consultant & more
- Locations: Denver, CO; Tampa, FL; Knoxville, TN; Cleveland, OH; Augusta, GA & more
Lyft
- Open positions: Operations Manager, Customer Insights Analyst, Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Fleet Coordinator, Accountant, Product Marketing Manager, Embedded Software Lead, Technical Program Manager, Chief of Staff to the COO, Vehicle Engineer & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL & more
Booking.com
- Open positions: Site Reliability Engineer, Customer Service Guest Executive, Regional Recruitment Manager, Credit Controller, Marketing Manager, Account Manager, HR Business Partner, Freelance Photographer, Payroll Specialist & more
- Locations: Seattle, WA; New York, NY; Grand Rapids, MI; Los Angeles, CA & more
JD Irving
- Open positions: Sawmill Cleaning Crew, Packaging Coordinator, Logistics Operators, Machine Operators, Information Systems Leader, HR Generalist, Production Assistant, Raw Mechanic, Security Officer & more
- Locations: Fort Edward, NY; Jamestown, ND; Oakfield, ME; Macon, GA; Dixfield, ME & more
Argo Group
- Open positions: Property Production Underwriter, Claims Adjuster, Underwriter, Head of Finance Operations, Senior IT Project Manager, Director of Data Governance, Regulatory Analyst, Associate Predictive Modeler, Claims Examiner & more
- Locations: San Francisco, CA; Richmond, VA; San Antonio, TX; New York, NY; Denver, CO; Scottsdale, AZ & more
TTEC
- Open positions: Travel Manager, Sales Representative, Customer Service Representative, Temporary Supervisor of Learning & Development, Healthcare Licensed Insurance Agent, Supervisor of Talent Acquisition, Sales Manager & more
- Locations: Englewood, CO; Concord, CA; Tempe, AZ; Springfield, MO; Melbourne, FL & more
Qualtrics
- Open positions: Content Marketing Manager, Senior Sales Engineer, Growth Leader, Email Marketing Manager, Senior DevOps Engineer, Customer Success Associate, Executive Assistant, Sales Training and Enablement, Product Specialist & more
- Locations: Palo Alto, CA; Provo, UT; Dallas, TX; Seattle, WA & more
ProHEALTH Care
- Open positions: Office Manager, Urgent Care Medical Assistant, Receptionist, Nurse Practitioner, IT Manager, Regional Manager, Scheduler, Otolaryngologist, Optometrist & more
- Locations: Great Neck, NY; Lake Success, NY; Mineola, NY & more
See the full list of companies hiring like crazy this month at Glassdoor.com.
Give your resume a makeover
To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.
Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success in 2018!
