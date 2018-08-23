Just announced: Sprint offers $25 unlimited plan to new customers

Sprint’s Unlimited Kickstart is back with a $25 per month unlimited plan!
For a limited time, customers who switch to Sprint and bring their phone or buy a new one outright at full price are eligible for the deal, which starts Friday, August 24.
RELATED: Get a free year of unlimited service with Sprint!
Sprint offers $25/month unlimited wireless plan
Here are the details: You get unlimited data, talk and text with streaming video in DVD quality for $25 per month per line with AutoPay. Taxes and fees are extra.
This deal doesn’t include bells and whistles like Hulu, which comes with its regular-priced unlimited plan.
According to a news release announcing the flash sale, this offer is NOT available in stores. You can sign up online at www.sprint.com/kickstart starting August 24.
Sprint previously offered a $15 a month unlimited plan for a week in June.
Although $25 a month is $10 more than the previous promotion, it’s still the cheapest unlimited wireless plan from one of the Big 4 wireless providers. See our comparison here.
Read more in Clark’s guide to the best cell phone plans and deals!
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- T-Mobile is launching a cheaper unlimited wireless plan
- Cricket Wireless Review: 5 things to know before you switch
- How I lowered my cell phone bill to $12/month
- Simple Mobile review: Things to know before you sign up
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}