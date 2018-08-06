0 Just announced: T-Mobile is launching a cheaper unlimited wireless plan

T-Mobile has just announced that it’s launching a cheaper unlimited wireless plan for Americans who want just the basics — unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the United States.

Available starting August 10, T-Mobile Essentials costs $30 per line for a family of four with autopay — but there’s a big catch.

T-Mobile Essentials: What you need to know about the new unlimited plan

Unlike the popular T-Mobile One plan, taxes and fees are NOT included with T-Mobile Essentials, a spokesperson for the wireless provider confirmed to Clark.com via email.

In addition, you don’t get some of the other perks of T-Mobile One, including free Netflix. Here’s the fine print:

“T-Mobile Essentials is a straightforward plan with only the necessities—unlimited talk, text, and smartphone data on America’s fastest 4G LTE network. A family of 4 would pay just $30/line each month with AutoPay. Taxes & fees are extra. T-Mobile Essentials also includes great deals every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited 3G mobile hotspot data, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data in Mexico and Canada, plus unlimited texting and low flat rate calling at $0.25/minute in 210+ countries and destinations. During congestion, T-Mobile Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/month.”

On its website, T-Mobile describes Essentials as a plan for people who mostly use their phone in the United States. The carrier says those who travel internationally may be better off with T-Mobile One.

T-Mobile One is $70/month for a single line and $160/month for four lines, with taxes and fees included.

A lot of people have switched to T-Mobile because of its transparent pricing, therefore excluding taxes and fees from the Essentials plan may be viewed as a step in the wrong direction.

Taxes and fees aren’t included in the monthly advertised price for unlimited plans with Verizon, AT&T and Sprint.

Whether you’re shopping for an unlimited wireless plan from one of the Big 4 or a discount provider, compare your options in Clark’s guide to the best cell phone plans and deals!

