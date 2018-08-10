New report: Which cell phone provider has the best customer service?

Have you ever called up your wireless provider and been placed on hold or transferred to another department? A new J.D. Power report finds that those two factors can significantly impact the customer service experience in a negative way.
However, the study gives high marks to T-Mobile, MetroPCS and Consumer Cellular, which all lead their respective segments.
Best customer service: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile vs. Sprint
“With cross-training, carriers have empowered customer service representatives to resolve problems across both billing and technical issues – when transfers and hold times go down, satisfaction goes up,” said Ian Greenblatt, Technology, Media & Telecom Practice Lead at J.D. Power. “Customers are then able to establish a relationship with their support, spend less time dealing with their particular issue and have a smoother, more pleasant experience. It is something to note when looking at how these wireless companies can ensure their customers remain loyal.”
J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless Customer Care Performance Study is based on 14,745 customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department over a three-month period.
Read on for the full ratings, which are based on a 1,000-point scale…
Full-service carriers
- T-Mobile: 839
- AT&T: 804
- Verizon: 804
- Sprint: 754
Non-contract full-service carriers
- MetroPCS: 819
- Boost Mobile: 817
- Cricket: 812
- Virgin Mobile: 767
Non-contract value carriers
- Consumer Cellular: 882
- Straight Talk: 801
- TracFone: 759
Customer service is only one factor to consider when choosing a wireless provider. To review the pricing for major carriers, see Clark’s guide to the best cell phone plans and deals!
Which cell phone provider has the best customer service? Let us know in the comments below!
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- Cricket Wireless Review: 5 things to know before you switch
- How I lowered my cell phone bill to $12/month
- Simple Mobile review: Things to know before you sign up
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}