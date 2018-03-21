  • Recall Alert: Trader Joes cookies may contain undeclared allergens

    By: Theo Thimou

    Updated:

    If you or someone in your family has a peanut allergy, you know that it’s no joke.

    In the most severe cases, a highly allergic person who is exposed to even a minute amount of peanuts can go into anaphylactic shock and possibly die.

    RELATED: Nearly 600,000 pacifiers that pose a choking hazard are recalled

    Trader Joe’s: Chocolate chip cookies may be mixed with peanuts

    Trader Joe’s is voluntarily recalling its own brand of Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may have been packed with Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, according to the company’s supplier.

    Packages with the barcode 0068 0752 are affected by this recall, as are bags of cookies with lot code 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218 through 031818.

    Chocolate_Chip_Cookies_Code

    The recalled cookies were sold in a baker’s dozen of states throughout the country:

    1. Connecticut
    2. Delaware
    3. Maine
    4. Massachusetts
    5. New Hampshire
    6. Maryland
    7. New Jersey
    8. New York
    9. Pennsylvania
    10. Rhode Island
    11. Vermont
    12. Northern Virginia
    13. Washington, D.C.

    Fortunately, no illnesses or death have been reported stemming from this recall. All bags of the affected cookies have been removed from shelves in those 13 states.

    If you have this product at home and have a peanut allergy, stop eating it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund.

    If you have any questions, you can reach out to Trader Joe’s customer relations department at (626) 599-3817 or online.

    RELATED: Some Instant Pot multicookers recalled due to overheating, melting

    Related Articles from clark.com:

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Recall Alert: Trader Joes cookies may contain undeclared allergens

  • Headline Goes Here

    If you use Facebook, be especially leery of doing this

  • Headline Goes Here

    Selfies for sale: How the next pic you snap could compromise your finances

  • Headline Goes Here

    Have an older Ford? Youll soon be able to turn it into a connected vehicle!

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 ways to save money at buybuy BABY