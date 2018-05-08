0 The 6 best alternatives to the cars Ford is phasing out

If you’ve always driven Ford sedans, you’re going to have fewer new vehicles to choose from pretty soon.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker has announced that by 2020 it will phase out all but two cars in North America to focus on trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

Ford is dropping the Taurus, Fusion and Fiesta: Here are some other options

In a news release, Ford said it will continue to invest in the Mustang sports car and a compact Focus Active crossover.

“Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America. Over the next few years, the Ford car portfolio in North America will transition to two vehicles – the best-selling Mustang and the all-new Focus Active crossover coming out next year.”

That means the days are numbered for the Taurus, Fusion and Fiesta in North America. So what are some of the best alternatives for car buyers?

The experts at the automotive search engine and research website iSeeCars.com sent Clark.com this list:

Full-size alternative to the Taurus

Toyota Avalon: More than three times as likely than the average vehicle to reach 200,000 miles and 44% more likely than the average car to be kept for 15 years or more by the original owner

Midsize alternatives to the Fusion

Toyota Camry: More than twice as likely than the average vehicle to reach 200,000 miles and 42% more likely than the average car to be kept for 15 years or more by the original owner

Subaru Legacy: 33% more likely than the average car to reach 200,000 miles and ranks above average for original owners keeping the car for 15 years or more

Compact alternatives to the Fiesta

Toyota Prius: Almost two times more likely than the average car to reach 200,000 miles and 85% more likely than the average car to be kept by its original owner for 15 years or more

Honda Civic: 82% more likely than the average car to reach 200,000 miles and boasts better than average value retention, with 69% of its value retained over three years

Toyota Corolla: More likely than the average car to reach 200,000 miles, ranks above the average for original owners keeping the car 15 years or more and retains 67% of its value over three years

More details

iSeeCars.com reviewed its own studies to come up with the best alternatives to the cars that Ford is discontinuing. The vehicles that were selected scored above average on at least two of these lists:

● Most likely to reach 200,000 miles

● Most likely for original owners to keep for 15 years or more

● Cars with better-than-average value retention over three years

Whether you’re shopping for a new or used car, do your research. Money expert Clark Howard says the ratings and reviews from Consumer Reports are a good place to start.

