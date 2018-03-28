0 Think going to Disney is too expensive? This competing park has a coupon for free admission!

It’s that time of year when families are planning their summer travel.

The old standby of going to Disney continues on its trajectory of becoming too expensive for a lot of families, especially with new gate admission price hikes and new resort parking fees for some travelers.

Has The Mouse gotten too rich for your blood?

If so, one of Disney’s competitors in vacation markets on the East and West Coasts would love to have your business — and they’re willing to subsidize the cost of a ticket to get you in the gate.

RELATED: Two legitimate ways to get free Disney World tickets

Kids go free to LEGOLAND’s Florida or California theme park/water park

Issues of the LEGO Life magazine that are mailing this month include an insert offering free gate admission for a child to LEGOLAND’s California or Florida Resort with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

Adult tickets range from $79.99 to $93.99 for one-day admission.

Children’s tickets, meanwhile, run from $74.99 online to $88.99 at the gate at the Florida property. So that’s a minimum savings of $75 in the Sunshine State!

Tickets are even more expensive if you’re going to the California resort — starting at $89 for children. So, again you could potentially save nearly $90 if you use this free ticket coupon in LEGO Life magazine.

Adults, meanwhile, are $95 at the California resort location.

So how do you get your hands on the magazine for the “kids go free” coupon? You can start by signing up for a free subscription here.

The magazine is mailed to subscribers five times a year, so if you sign up today you’re likely to be mailed the March issue that has this particular coupon insert.

And in case you’re wondering, LEGOLAND Resorts are different than the Legoland Discovery Centers you may be familiar with.

The Discovery Centers — many of which are built inside malls — are considerably smaller. And while they tend to have a couple of rides, they have no water park. In addition, there are no accommodations available for overnight stays at Discovery Centers like there are at the resorts in Florida and California.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is located in Winter Park, Florida, just 45 minutes from the Orlando theme parks and from downtown Tampa.

LEGOLAND California Resort and Hotels is located in Carlsbad, California, just 30 minutes north of San Diego and one hour south of Anaheim.

BONUS TIP: If you’re flying into Florida for a family vacation, money expert Clark Howard has talked about how you can score a cheap rental car starting at $14.95/day for use during your trip.

That deal even allows you to drive the rental back home at no additional cost. So you can buy one-way inbound airfare to get to Florida and then skip the expense of return airline tickets for your family!

Participating drop off cities include: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, San Antonio, St. Louis, Boston, Buffalo, Hartford, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Washington/Baltimore, Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh Durham, Albuquerque, Northern California, Portland, Seattle, Southern California, Las Vegas.

Full details are available here.

Clark.com